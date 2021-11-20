KP Associate Engineers' cabinet notified

The provincial cabinet of Pakistan Association of Associate Engineers was notified here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial cabinet of Pakistan Association of Associate Engineers was notified here on Saturday.

According to the notification issued by the central chairman, Malik Bashir Ahmad, Niamatullah Khan has been elected as provincial chairman while Malik Imdad Bangash and Akhtar Hussain as provincial senior vice chairman and president respectively.

Similarly, Naqibullah, Nighar-ul-Haq and Liquat Ali Khan have been elected as senior vice president, vice president and general secretary while Maqsood Ahmad, Abdul Ali Shah, Nasir Nawaz Khan and Mohammad Munir Khan were elected as deputy general secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary and office secretary respectively.

Central Chairman, Malik Bashir Ahmad has congratulated all newly elected provincial office bearers and said that they will leave no stone unturned in highlighting and resolution of the problems of associate engineers.