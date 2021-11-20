UrduPoint.com

KP Associate Engineers' Cabinet Notified

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:01 PM

KP Associate Engineers' cabinet notified

The provincial cabinet of Pakistan Association of Associate Engineers was notified here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial cabinet of Pakistan Association of Associate Engineers was notified here on Saturday.

According to the notification issued by the central chairman, Malik Bashir Ahmad, Niamatullah Khan has been elected as provincial chairman while Malik Imdad Bangash and Akhtar Hussain as provincial senior vice chairman and president respectively.

Similarly, Naqibullah, Nighar-ul-Haq and Liquat Ali Khan have been elected as senior vice president, vice president and general secretary while Maqsood Ahmad, Abdul Ali Shah, Nasir Nawaz Khan and Mohammad Munir Khan were elected as deputy general secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary and office secretary respectively.

Central Chairman, Malik Bashir Ahmad has congratulated all newly elected provincial office bearers and said that they will leave no stone unturned in highlighting and resolution of the problems of associate engineers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Nasir Nawaz Khan All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Twenty Arrested, 7 Injured at COVID-19 Protests in ..

Twenty Arrested, 7 Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' held ..

Introductory ceremony of 'Ameer Khusro Kalam' held

39 seconds ago
 PHP police launches smog awareness campaign

PHP police launches smog awareness campaign

46 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

32 minutes ago
 Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

28 minutes ago
 Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 37th death anniversary is bein ..

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 37th death anniversary is being observed today

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.