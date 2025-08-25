Open Menu

KP Auqaf Deptt To Hold Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conferences

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs has decided to organize Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conferences across the province in connection with the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

According to the department, this year marks 1,500 years since the blessed birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, conferences will be held at the district level under the theme of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW).

The objective is to acquaint the younger generation with the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW).

He added that a total of 38 district-level conferences will be organized, while Qirat and Naat competitions will also be held at district and divisional levels.

In flood-affected districts, funds allocated for the conferences will be utilized in the religious sector.

The central Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference will be held in Peshawar on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, with the KP CM as the chief guest.

The Minister further informed that a letter has also been sent to the Minister for Elementary and Secondary education to organize Seerat-related activities at the school level.

