KP Badminton Team Named For National Junior Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Wednesday announced KP Badminton squad for the forthcoming National Junior Badminton Championship to commence from August 1-6, 2019 at Abbottabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Wednesday announced KP Badminton squad for the forthcoming National Junior Badminton Championship to commence from August 1-6, 2019 at Abbottabad sports Complex.

Talking to APP Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad Khan said that they have conducted an open trials to select male and female teams for the National Junior Badminton Championship to be organizing for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Under-14 team comprising Hasher, Taimur Khan, Saif Ullah, Sameer, Under-16 including Umar Jehangir, Mikail Khan, Hamza Gul, Qurash Khan. The Under-18 team including Qari Adnan, Zubair Shah, Shan Ullah, Muhammad Taimur, Aziz Khan and in girls Kainat Gul, Fatima Gul, Fatima, Tanzila, Sabna, Saman, Tayyaba. Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ulllah and Bushra are nominated as coaches.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zahir Ul islam will formally inaugurate the Championship today (Wednesday).

