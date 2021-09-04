KP bans inter-district transport service to contain spread of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday banned inter-district transport service in the 8 high-risk districts of the province due to spread of coronavirus.

The transport service will remain closed for a week in Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan.

In this regard a notification was issued by the Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ban inter-district transport service.

The ban will take effect from September 4, 2021 until the night of September 12-13, 2021.the statement of the department of transportation said.