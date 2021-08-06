UrduPoint.com

KP Bar Council Allows Students To Send Apprenticeship Forms For LLB Final Examination

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

KP Bar Council allows students to send apprenticeship forms for LLB final examination

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) on Friday allowed students to send apprenticeship forms for final year exams due to late LLB exams in order to save the precious time of LLB students

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) on Friday allowed students to send apprenticeship forms for final year exams due to late LLB exams in order to save the precious time of LLB students.

According to a press release issued by the KPBC, it was stated that the Vice-Chairman KP Bar Council Naeem-ud-Din Advocate and Chairman Executive Haji Zafar Iqbal Advocate while taking the notice that due to the coronavirus outbreak the examination of LLB was conducted late and the result was also announced late.

To save valuable time for the students, the Chairman Executive has decided that such students who have passed the LLB Part I, II examination and have obtained the certificate of completion of the course after passing the Part III examination can send the Apprenticeship Form (First Intimation Form) along with the certificate of completion of the course and other required documents to the KP Bar Council.

However, the second apprenticeship form will be accepted only after completing the LLB and passing the Law Gate exam.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay- ..

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive”, another 1st i ..

8 minutes ago
 Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wi ..

Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins

11 minutes ago
 ASEAN Regional Forum Participants Discuss Pressing ..

ASEAN Regional Forum Participants Discuss Pressing Issues, Future Trends - New D ..

1 minute ago
 China to Provide 1Mln Doses of Vaccines to Afghani ..

China to Provide 1Mln Doses of Vaccines to Afghanistan in Near Future - Deputy E ..

1 minute ago
 SAPM on Health calls on Balochistan Chief Minister ..

SAPM on Health calls on Balochistan Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 Door to door vaccination underway

Door to door vaccination underway

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.