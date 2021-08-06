KP Bar Council allows students to send apprenticeship forms for LLB final examination

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) on Friday allowed students to send apprenticeship forms for final year exams due to late LLB exams in order to save the precious time of LLB students

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) on Friday allowed students to send apprenticeship forms for final year exams due to late LLB exams in order to save the precious time of LLB students.

According to a press release issued by the KPBC, it was stated that the Vice-Chairman KP Bar Council Naeem-ud-Din Advocate and Chairman Executive Haji Zafar Iqbal Advocate while taking the notice that due to the coronavirus outbreak the examination of LLB was conducted late and the result was also announced late.

To save valuable time for the students, the Chairman Executive has decided that such students who have passed the LLB Part I, II examination and have obtained the certificate of completion of the course after passing the Part III examination can send the Apprenticeship Form (First Intimation Form) along with the certificate of completion of the course and other required documents to the KP Bar Council.

However, the second apprenticeship form will be accepted only after completing the LLB and passing the Law Gate exam.