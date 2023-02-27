KP Bar Council announces protest on March 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Monday announced protest not to appear in the courts on March 1, in order that since 2017 no elevation from Peshawar High Court is made despite number of seats are vacant in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here that the vacant seats should be filled through elevation from Peshawar High Court due to the reasons that Pakistan is a federation and Supreme Court of Pakistan being the Apex constitutional court of the federation must have proper representation of all the federating units.

In case any constitutional and legal issue arises between the center and the federating units or among the different federating units then proper representation of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is necessary in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to resolve that issue.