KP Bar Council announces strike on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has announced to strike on Friday against the attack on a senior lawyer,Razaullah Khan in which he was seriously injured and under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Vice-chairman KP Bar Council Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon and Chairman Central Executive Committee in a statement condemned the attack on its senior member and said the lawyer had also come under attack in the past and announced to boycott Court proceedings on November 18 in all districts.

Razaullah Khan is a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and organiser of the Awami National Party-affiliated Malagri Wakeelan. He has also served as the president of Peshawar District Bar Association.

They demanded of provincial government to pass lawyers protection bill to ensure safety of the legal fraternity.