KP Bar Council announces strike over Charsadda Bar killing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) Monday while condemning the brutal killing of a person at Charsadda Bar announced daylong strike on January 25 and demanded foolproof security of the entire premises of the judicial complexes.

KP Bar Council Vice Chairman Naeemuddin Khan and Chairman Executive Haji Zafar Iqbal took the decision regarding boycott of courts after consultation with members of bar councils.

They claimed that the Charsadda Bar killing incident occurred due to share negligence of police saying it was the second incident of such nature reported in last few months in the same jurisdiction.

They demanded the KP Inspector General of Police and District Police Officer Charsadda for taking stern action against police personnel deployed for security of the bar as they failed to avert the gory incident.