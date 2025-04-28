KP Bar Council Announces Strike Over Lawyer's Murder
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) Monday issued a strong condemnation following murder of lawyer Mian Jamal Shah, announcing a province-wide court strike for Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) Monday issued a strong condemnation following murder of lawyer Mian Jamal Shah, announcing a province-wide court strike for Wednesday.
In a statement released by KPBC office, it was declared that lawyers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will abstain from court appearances tomorrow. The council expressed deep regret over killing and demanded that all culprits involved be brought to justice.
Mian Jamal Shah was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants near his residence in Kagga Wala area, within the jurisdiction of Badh Ber police station, on the previous night.
Adding to their condemnation, KPBC also addressed a separate firing incident that occurred in front of the Peshawar High Court gate on Monday morning.
The KPBC's statement highlighted deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar. The council urged police to utilize all available resources to restore peace and order in the region.
Recent Stories
Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 06
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder
Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environmental issues of industries
Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthening bilateral ties
IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 061 minute ago
-
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder1 minute ago
-
Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environmental issues of industries1 minute ago
-
IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance59 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case59 minutes ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education1 hour ago
-
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari1 hour ago
-
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions1 hour ago
-
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad1 hour ago
-
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 2060 minutes ago
-
Special people urged to vote in elections60 minutes ago