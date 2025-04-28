Open Menu

KP Bar Council Announces Strike Over Lawyer's Murder

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) Monday issued a strong condemnation following murder of lawyer Mian Jamal Shah, announcing a province-wide court strike for Wednesday

In a statement released by KPBC office, it was declared that lawyers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will abstain from court appearances tomorrow. The council expressed deep regret over killing and demanded that all culprits involved be brought to justice.

Mian Jamal Shah was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants near his residence in Kagga Wala area, within the jurisdiction of Badh Ber police station, on the previous night.

Adding to their condemnation, KPBC also addressed a separate firing incident that occurred in front of the Peshawar High Court gate on Monday morning.

The KPBC's statement highlighted deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar. The council urged police to utilize all available resources to restore peace and order in the region.

