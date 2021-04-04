UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Bar Council Announces Strike To Condemn ATC Judge Murder

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

KP Bar Council announces strike to condemn ATC Judge murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has strongly condemn the brutal murder of Anti Terrorist Court Judge, Aftab Afridi along with his family while he was traveling from Islamabad to Swat for duty.

In a statement , office bearers of the bar council said that in the KP lawyer, judges and even their families are not safe. They demanded from the Govt to provide security to judges and lawyers.

In this regard the KP Bar Council has announced complete strike through out the province on Monday.

Presidents of the Bar Associations are requested to hold condolence meeting in their concerned Bar Associations.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Lawyers Afridi Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

3 hours ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

3 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

4 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.