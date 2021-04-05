KP Bar Council announces strike to condemn ATC Judge murder

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has strongly condemn the brutal murder of Anti Terrorist Court Judge, Aftab Afridi along with his family while he was traveling from Islamabad to Swat for duty.

In a statement , office bearers of the bar council said that in the KP lawyer, judges and even their families are not safe. They demanded from the Govt to provide security to judges and lawyers.

In this regard the KP Bar Council has announced complete strike through out the province on Monday.

Presidents of the Bar Associations are requested to hold condolence meeting in their concerned Bar Associations.