KP Bar Council Appoints Chairmen Election Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

KP Bar Council appoints chairmen election board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Wednesday appointed chairmen election board for elections of Bar Association at Tehsil and district levels scheduled for March 27 across the province.

The appointment was decided in a meeting of the Bar Association held at office of KP Bar Council in Mansehra with Waqar Ahmed Khan Advocate in the chair.

The meeting directed the presidents concerned to send the Names of at-least three persons for appointment of chairman election board within two days.

The committee also directed all districts and Tehsil presidents to complete annual audit of their respective bars from a registered audit firm and submit the complete audit report along with attested copies of income and expenditure registers up to April 12.

