KP bar council boycotts court proceedings against shooting in judicial complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) On the call of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the lawyers in eleven districts of the province and on the principal seat of the Peshawar High Court have boycotted the court proceedings in protest against the incident of shooting and killing within the judicial complex here the other day.

They expressed concern over an incident of shooting and killing in front of Anti Terrorism Court, within the premises of the judicial complex and termed it a highly regrettable incident, adding that despite security deployment the accused managed to enter the judicial complex with weapons.

The bar urged the government to ensure fool-proof and efficient security of all the courts of the province and warned that the strike would be extended in case security measures were not provided.

The bar requested the lawyer's community to cooperate with the security personnel during the search at the entrance and exit points so that no one could take advantage of a lawyer's uniform.