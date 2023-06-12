UrduPoint.com

KP Bar Council Boycotts Courts' Proceedings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :On the call of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the lawyers' fraternity across the province on Monday observed a strike against the murder of a colleague, Asadullah Advocate.

The lawyers across KP boycotted courts' proceedings and did not appear in courts.

KP Bar Council condemned the brutal murder of Asadullah Advocate and demanded the arrest of the accused.

The provincial bar council also demanded immediate steps for the protection of lawyers.

