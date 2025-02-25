KP Bar Council condemns abduction of lawyer Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has strongly condemned the abduction of Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel Advocate, a former president and current presidential candidate of the Dera Ismail Khan District Bar Association.

Vice Chairman Ahmad Farooq Khattak and Executive Committee Chairman Akbar Khan Kohistani stated that the abduction took place at a critical time when bar association elections are ongoing across the province.

They urged the Federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, and the Inspector General of KP Police to ensure his immediate and safe recovery.

Expressing solidarity with the Miankhel family and the legal community of Dera Ismail Khan, the Bar Council leaders vowed to raise their voices against this injustice at every possible forum.