KP Bar Council Condemns Killing Of Woman In District Courts Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

KP Bar Council condemns killing of woman in district courts Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) ::The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has condemned the incident in which a woman was killed in district courts urging government to taken measures for further enhancing security in courts.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Vice Chairman Provincial Bar Council, Naeem-ud-Din condemned the killing incident and demanded strict punishment to the convict.

He also demanded enhancing security in courts and strict action against officials whose negligence led to occurrence of the incident.

