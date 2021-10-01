UrduPoint.com

KP Bar Council Condemns Murder Of Female Social Activist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Bar Council has condemned the murder of social activist and female lawyer Sheena Gul and demanded of the department concerned to arrest the accused involved in the heinous crime.

Sheena Gul and her father karim Baksh were shot dead by land grabbers in Bathkhela, Malakand on Thursday.

In a condolence message, Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkwa Bar Council, Naeem Uddin Khan and Chairman executive committee, Zafar Iqbal have strongly condemned the murder of female and expressed concerned over rising intolerance and violence in the society.

They urged people to resolve their disputes peacefully through traditional Jirga system and courts instead of using force.

They offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for departed souls.

The deceased family has demanded the department concerned to ensure justice and take the culprits to the task.

