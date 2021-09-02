UrduPoint.com

KP Bar Council Condemns Murder Of Lawyer In Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkwha Bar Council has strongly condemned murder of lawyer, Waqas Khan in Nowshera and assassination attack on Waqas Azeem advocate in Peshawar

In a statement issued by Vice Chairman KP bar council, Naeemudin and Chairman executive body, Zafar Iqbal have expressed condolence and sympathies with the family of deceased Waqas Khan and prayed for the departed soul.

They expressed concern over the incidents of violence against lawyers and demanded of the government to provide security to the legal fraternity and arrest culprits involved in both the incidents.

