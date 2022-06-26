KP Bar Council constitutes committee to prepare SOPs for lawyers' strike call

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has constituted a committee to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for calling a lawyers' strike which would submit its suggestions within a week time, the spokesman said on Sunday.

The decision was taken in the General Body's meeting of KP Bar Council chaired by its Vice President Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon held here on the other day.

The meeting strongly condemned the murder incident that took place in the court premises of district Lakki Marwat and demanded fool-proof security for the courts.

The participants also demanded an inquiry into the arrest of Munir Hussain Lughmani in district Manshera against DIG Hazara and other police officers and warned of taking further action if the demands were not met within a week.

The meeting discussed the issue of allowing deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in Malakand division to exercise judicial powers and urged the provincial government to withdraw its petition filed in the Supreme Court in this regard.