KP Bar Council Delegation Calls On CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

A 9-member delegation from the KP Bar Council met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Monday

Led by the Vice Chairman of the KPK Bar Council, Zarbadshah, the delegation apprised the Chief Minister of ongoing issues faced by the legal fraternity.

The delegation emphasized the need for effective implementation of the Lawyers' Protection and Welfare Act.In response, the Chief Minister directed the Law Secretary to consult with relevant authorities and lawyers to propose actionable recommendations for resolving the issues faced by the legal community.

Recognizing the vital role lawyers play in society, Arshad Hussain Shah asserted that addressing their concerns would be prioritized based on fundamental principles of justice.

The CM highlighted the pivotal role of lawyers in ensuring justice for the oppressed, affirming the government's commitment to take every possible step for the welfare and prosperity of lawyers while staying true to its mandate.

