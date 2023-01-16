UrduPoint.com

KP Bar Council Demands Inquiry Into Security Lapse Resulting In Latif Afridi's Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has strongly condemned the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association president Abdul Latif Afridi and demanded of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court and Inspector General of Police to conduct an inquiry into security lapse and punish those responsible to avoid such incidents in the future.

KP Bar Council Vice Chairman Muhammad Ali Jadoon and Chairman Executive Council Ilyas Khan, in a statement, also condemned concerned police and PHC administration for the security lapse.

The council also announced the boycott of court proceedings on January 17 across the province and three-day mourning over the death of the senior lawyer.

They also paid tribute to the struggle of Abdul Latif Afridi for the independence of the judiciary and his role in the lawyers' movement.

They also demanded of the government to give full protection to lawyers.

