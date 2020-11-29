KP Bar Council election: 5 candidates of Hazara elected for next five years

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Elections on the 5 seats of KP Bar Council 2020-25 for Hazara division Sunday have been completed where two members from Abbottabad one each from Haripur,Mansehra and Battagram were elected.

According to the details of KP Bar elections,lawyers from Abbottabad District Bar Association (ADBA), Haripur District Bar Association (HDBA), Mansehra District Bar Association (MDBA), Ghazi Bar Association and Battagaram Bar Association have exercised their right to vote in the elections for 2020-25.

22 candidates have contested election for 5 seats of Hazara region,10 lawyers have challenged each other for 2 seats of Abbottabad where Syed Shah Faisal secured 750 votes and Qazi Arshad 719 votes and won the elections.

From Mansehra Muneer Hussain Lughmani won the elections,Hafiz Naseem Ahmed from Battagram and Ilyas advocate has won elections.

Elections at Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra have started at 9 am and culminated at 4pm continued without interruption.