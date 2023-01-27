KP Bar Council introduces group insurance for lawyer community

Chairman Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Ilyas Khan Advocate has said that for the first time in history, NFC cards and Group Insurance were issued for the welfare of the lawyer's community

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Chairman Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Ilyas Khan Advocate has said that for the first time in history, NFC cards and Group Insurance were issued for the welfare of the lawyer's community.

Addressing lawyers at District Bar Haripur, he said that the KP Bar council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Habib Bank to facilitate credit card and car financing for lawyers.

The Chairman Executive revealed that with the help of NFC cards, the problem of fake cards would be eliminated as the complete data of the lawyer would be available on the card and it could be easily checked through a QR code.

He said that with the publication of the KP Judgment, all the judgments of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa High Court would be available to the Advocates Commissioner and they could check it through the QR code.

Addressing the ceremony, President District Bar General Secretary appreciated the steps taken by the Chairman Executive KP Bar Council for the welfare of lawyers and assured all possible cooperation.