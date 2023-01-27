UrduPoint.com

KP Bar Council Introduces Group Insurance For Lawyer Community

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 06:17 PM

KP Bar Council introduces group insurance for lawyer community

Chairman Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Ilyas Khan Advocate has said that for the first time in history, NFC cards and Group Insurance were issued for the welfare of the lawyer's community

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Chairman Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Ilyas Khan Advocate has said that for the first time in history, NFC cards and Group Insurance were issued for the welfare of the lawyer's community.

Addressing lawyers at District Bar Haripur, he said that the KP Bar council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Habib Bank to facilitate credit card and car financing for lawyers.

The Chairman Executive revealed that with the help of NFC cards, the problem of fake cards would be eliminated as the complete data of the lawyer would be available on the card and it could be easily checked through a QR code.

He said that with the publication of the KP Judgment, all the judgments of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa High Court would be available to the Advocates Commissioner and they could check it through the QR code.

Addressing the ceremony, President District Bar General Secretary appreciated the steps taken by the Chairman Executive KP Bar Council for the welfare of lawyers and assured all possible cooperation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Car Haripur All Habib Bank Limited Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

7 minutes ago
 Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago
 Court orders quashing money-laundering case agains ..

Court orders quashing money-laundering case against Tareen, son in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to Discuss Further Cooperation

19 minutes ago
 Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organis ..

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organises Hajj draw ceremony

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.