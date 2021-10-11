UrduPoint.com

KP Bar Council Observes Day Of Mourning In Memory Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:05 PM

KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

On the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the High Court and District Bars across the province on Monday observed day of mourning to show respect and pay homage to Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on his death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) ::On the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the High Court and District Bars across the province on Monday observed day of mourning to show respect and pay homage to Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on his death.

The members of bar councils offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

They also held condolence references and remembered Dr Abdul Qadeer's services for the country and making the country's defence impregnable.

KP Bar Council members Hashmat Yousafzai Advocate, Mohammad Irfan Advocate and others said that Dr Abdul Qadeer was a great hero of the nation and his services would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nuclear Mohammad Irfan Family Court

Recent Stories

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

6 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

8 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

10 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

10 minutes ago
 KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases ..

KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases: Bangash

11 minutes ago
 Contests under Shan-e-Rehmat programme organised i ..

Contests under Shan-e-Rehmat programme organised in Narowal

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.