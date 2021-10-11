KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) ::On the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the High Court and District Bars across the province on Monday observed day of mourning to show respect and pay homage to Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on his death.

The members of bar councils offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

They also held condolence references and remembered Dr Abdul Qadeer's services for the country and making the country's defence impregnable.

KP Bar Council members Hashmat Yousafzai Advocate, Mohammad Irfan Advocate and others said that Dr Abdul Qadeer was a great hero of the nation and his services would always be remembered.