KP Bar Council revokes licenses of 20 lawyers over fake result cards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has canceled the licenses of 20 lawyers from various districts for submitting fake result cards.

According to a notification from the KP Bar Council, the result cards of their law graduation were sent to the Higher education Commission for verification, and the results were found to be fake.

The KP Bar Council has informed the Session Judge and President of the relevant Bar Council about the cancellation of lawyers' licenses and served notices to the lawyers to take further legal action as per the law.