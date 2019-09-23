UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Bar Council Shows Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:19 PM

KP bar council shows solidarity with Kashmiri people

To express solidarity with people of India-held Kashmir the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has decided to not appear in the court on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with people of India-held Kashmir the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has decided to not appear in the court on Monday.

The Bar council condemned the revocation of article of 370 from Indian Constitution which abolished special status of Jammu and Kashmir and making it part of the India.

� The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri people who had been struggling for their right to self-determination.

