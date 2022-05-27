KP Bar Council stages strike against Yasin Malik conviction

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Friday staged a strike against India count decision of announcing life imprisonment to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in India.

Lawyers will not appear in courts across the province on Friday, decided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to express solidarity with the Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik besides Pakistan Bar Council also directed all bar associations across Pakistan to pass a resolution condemning such act of Indian court.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council strikes against Indian decision, terming the India court's unjust verdict of life-imprisonment for Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik as challenge for the honor of Muslim Ummah, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Latif Afridi said.

The Bar Council President said that Islamic world must stop separating itself from Kashmir and Palestine. Those dying to have friendly ties with India must not wet their hands with the blood of Kashmiries and UN must stop mistreating the suppressed nation, the president KP Bar Council said.