(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Bar Council has strongly condemned murder of young lawyer, Tayaaf Khan in Peshawar and announced to boycott courts' proceedings in protest on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Bar Council has strongly condemned murder of young lawyer, Tayaaf Khan in Peshawar and announced to boycott courts' proceedings in protest on Monday.

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council chaired by Vice Chairman Khyber Pakthuknkhwa Bar Council, Ali Muhammad Khan Jaddon on Friday expressed condolence and sympathies with the family of deceased and prayed for departed soul.

Lawyer, Tayyab Khan was tortured to death after kidnapping and his charred body was found in his car in the jurisdiction of Inqilab Police Station.

The strike call will be observed only at Peshawar High Court principal seat, district and tehsil courts Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Hangu, Kohat, Mohamand, Kurram and Orakzai district. The meeting expressed satisfaction over police investigation into the incident.

The meeting demanded of the government to immediately pass Laywers' Protection Bill from the parliament, adding draft bill was already sent to the government.