KP Bar Council, traders observe strike against inflation, increase in electricity bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar on Friday observed a strike against prevailing inflation in the country and the increase in prices of utility bills and petroleum products.

The KP Bar Council boycotted the court proceedings and lawyers did not appear in courts across the province.

In a press release, the Bar Council said that the increase in utility bills has made life difficult for the common man.

While rejecting the recent increase in petroleum products, electricity, and gas bills, the KP Bar demanded the government to provide relief to the common man and ensure the provision of basic facilities enshrined in the constitution.

Similarly, Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar observed a complete shutter down protest across the district against inflated electricity bills.

They said that despite continued load-shedding, huge amounts were added to electricity bills.

They urged the government to remove additional taxes from electricity bills and provide relief to the common man as well as the business community.