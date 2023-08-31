Open Menu

KP Bar Council, Traders Observe Strike Against Inflation, Increase In Electricity Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KP Bar Council, traders observe strike against inflation, increase in electricity bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar on Friday observed a strike against prevailing inflation in the country and the increase in prices of utility bills and petroleum products.

The KP Bar Council boycotted the court proceedings and lawyers did not appear in courts across the province.

In a press release, the Bar Council said that the increase in utility bills has made life difficult for the common man.

While rejecting the recent increase in petroleum products, electricity, and gas bills, the KP Bar demanded the government to provide relief to the common man and ensure the provision of basic facilities enshrined in the constitution.

Similarly, Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar observed a complete shutter down protest across the district against inflated electricity bills.

They said that despite continued load-shedding, huge amounts were added to electricity bills.

They urged the government to remove additional taxes from electricity bills and provide relief to the common man as well as the business community.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Lawyers Man Gas From Government Court

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan team arrives in Colombo to ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan team arrives in Colombo to face off India

46 minutes ago
 COAS Syed Asim Munir visits Tilla Firing Ranges, w ..

COAS Syed Asim Munir visits Tilla Firing Ranges, witnesses battle drills

1 hour ago
 Pakistan has longstanding commitment to UN peaceke ..

Pakistan has longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping: FM

1 hour ago
 Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 mil ..

Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

4 hours ago
Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Fe ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Festival kicks off October 21

11 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for en ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for end to 'atrocious crime' of enfo ..

13 hours ago
 Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, hea ..

Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, heads north

13 hours ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

13 hours ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

13 hours ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan