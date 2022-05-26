KP Bar strongly condemns life sentence to Yasin Malik on false charges

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Bar Council on Thursday strongly condemned sentence of life imprisonment to prominent Kashmiri freedom struggle leader, Yasin Malik by an Indian court on false charges of terrorism and funding of terrorists.

The KP Bar Council in a statement called on the government of Pakistan to raise this issued in the United Nations.

In order to show solidarity with Yasin Malik , the KP Bar Council announced to observe strike in courts all over the province.

It directed all bar councils to adopt condemnation resolutions against sentence given to Kashmiri leader.

Vice Chairman of KP bar Council, Muhammad Ali Khan Jadoon, Chairman Executive, Muhammd Alyas Khan and other representatives expressed their concerns over the sentence over fake charges.