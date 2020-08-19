UrduPoint.com
KP Bars Employees From Issuing Statement On Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

KP bars employees from issuing statement on media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday barred government employees from issuing any statement on print, electronic and social media.

Establishment Department KP has issued a notification in this regard directing all the departments to bar their employees from issuing statements on media.

The notification said no government officer or official will issue statement on print, electronic and social media and violators of the notification will face departmental action.

It further said that without the government or departmental permission no one will use the platform of any media.

The government employees cannot issue any statement against the policy, the notification said.

