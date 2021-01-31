KP becomes first province to give universal free healthcare facility: KP CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan Sunday said that entire population of the province start receiving free healthcare facility with extention of Sehat Card Plus scheme.

Chief Minister said that "with tomorrow's launch of Sehat Card in southern districts, we will become first province to have universal coverage of health insurance for 100 percent population".

He said that free healthcare facility was a big step towards achieving the dream of welfare state on pattern of Riasat-e- Madina as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Being executed through Health Department in the province, the Sehat Card Plus scheme would immensely benefit over 6.

5 million families and 40 million citizen of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Chief Minister said that the scheme had already been extended to merged districts in first phase.

He said that under his directives kidney and liver transplant facility was also included in the scheme to benefit the deserving families at large.

He further said that under Sehat Card Plus, all residents of the province would get free health facilities up to Rs1 million.

He said that all the promises the present government made with masses were being gradually fulfilled and its masses' welfare oriented initiatives and policies had started yielding results.