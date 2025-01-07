KP Becomes First Province To Repay Debt: Muzzammil Aslam
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made history by becoming the first province to repay its debt.
In a statement, he said that a first installment of Rs. 30 billion has been transferred, with an additional Rs. 40 billion to follow soon.
He said that Rs.
40 billion has been separately allocated for pensions and gratuity since the formation of Chief Minister Ali Amin's government.
The provincial treasury now holds sufficient funds to cover three months of salaries, overcoming earlier challenges of timely payments.
Muzzammil Aslam credited the achievement to the leadership of CM Ali Amin, the cabinet, officials, and public support.
