KP beekeepers' association, agriculturists, farmers welcome Federal Budget 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beekeepers' association, farmers, and agriculturists here on Friday welcomed the Federal Government budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 and termed it a pro-agriculture and historic.

Shah Zaman, General Secretary, of KP Beekeepers Association told APP on Friday that Federal Government despite economic and financial challenges, has presented a growth-oriented and balanced budget in which maximum relief was provided to all segments of the society including agriculturists, agri growers, farmers, urea manufacturers, and beekeepers.

He welcomed the proposal of the abolishment of all taxes on imports of agricultural machinery, all custom duties and taxes on import of quality seeds, and allocation of Rs30 billion for shifting 50,000 tube wells to solar energy.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem of the Economics Department, University of Swabi also hailed the increase of agricultural loans to Rs2250 billion and the allocation of Rs5 billion loans for agro-based industries.

He said the abolishment of customs duties on invertor solars' panels was highly commendable.

These pro-agriculture measures would help increase agriculture production and address food security challenges.

They said the agriculture sector was badly affected by last year's floods and this huge allocation and relief in taxes would turn around agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

Farmers Fazal Rabi, Subhan Khan, and Qasiar Khan besides hundreds of thousands of farmers and agriculture growers welcomed the budget and termed it historic.