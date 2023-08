(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education (KP BISE) will announce the results of matriculation examinations on August 22, 2023.

A ceremony would be held at the Chief Minister House here. After declaration, the results will be available on the website of the respective boards.