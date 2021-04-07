UrduPoint.com
KP BISEs Announces Schedule For SSC, HSSC Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

KP BISEs announces schedule for SSC, HSSC exams

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday announced that Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will begin from May 21 and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam from June 17 June, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday announced that Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exam will begin from May 21 and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam from June 17 June, 2021.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Chairmen of all board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) of the province held here under his chairmanship.

Chairmen of BISEs of Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Malakand, Bannu, D.I.Khan and Peshawar attended the meeting.

The meeting addressed all items of the agenda consisting of the installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres, e-procurement, establishing control rooms, students' facilitation centres, and online data for supervisory staff.

The provincial minister said that schools in Corona affected districts are closed and only the students of Grades 9 to 12th will be allowed to attend classes from April 19, 2021.

He emphasized that ensuring quality education is the forte of the KP education department.

The provincial minister said that exams can't be delayed any more. He said that exam of SSC (Matric) will begin from May, 21, 2021 and HSSC exam from June 17, 2021.

He further added that the health of our teachers and students is very important. Therefore, exams will be conducted under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the hope that till the date of the exams, Corona positive cases will fall precipitately.

