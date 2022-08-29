UrduPoint.com

KP Boards' Employees Reject Centralization Of Educational Boards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KP boards' employees reject centralization of educational boards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards Employees Coordination Council on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the provincial government decision to make all the educational boards centralized.

The protest demonstration was staged at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Mardan and warned that merger of all eight educational boards of the province into the Peshawar board would not be allowed.

They said that it was an unjust decision of the provincial government in the name of educational reforms, adding that if the reforms were inevitable then the government should set up offices of boards at district and Tehsil levels.

They further said that the government should also consult the stakeholders including parents, boards employees and representatives of private schools while finalizing any decision related to boards, otherwise they warned to extend their protest to the whole of the province.

The protest demonstration was addressed by General Secretary All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) and President Mardan Board Iftikhar Ali Yousafzai who termed the merger an attack on autonomy of the educational boards.

Later, the protesters carried out a protest rally and raised slogans against the merger of KP boards.

