KP Body Directs To Improve Conditions In Labor Colonies

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KP body directs to improve conditions in labor colonies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Labour Department chaired by Sher Azam Khan here Tuesday directed the authorities to improve conditions of labour colonies situated in the province.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs, including Shahdad Khan, Sajida Hanif, Rehana Ismail, Ayesha Bibi, Anita Mehsud, Shagufta Malik, Additional Secretary Labor, Secretary Workers Welfare board and concerned officials of law, health and social welfare departments.

On the occasion, the participants reviewed decisions taken in previous meeting regarding provision of medicines to families of labourers, establishment of educational institutions for children of labourers, planning of social welfare department and Home Based Workers Act.

Addressing the meeting, the chairman sought details of recruitment in labor department during current year and appreciated efforts being made to purchase medicines worth Rs 170 million for the workers.

He also sought report on the progress being made on the complaints of labourers from the task force constituted for the purpose. He also directed the authorities to take result oriented steps for welfare of labourers working in various industrial units of KP.

