UrduPoint.com

KP Body Directs To Stop Establishment Of Illegal Housing Societies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:11 PM

KP body directs to stop establishment of illegal housing societies

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Standing Committee on Local Government chaired by Moulana Lutf ur Rehman Friday directed concerned authorities to stop emergence of unauthorized housing societies and sought details of reports lodged against violators so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Standing Committee on Local Government chaired by Moulana Lutf ur Rehman Friday directed concerned authorities to stop emergence of unauthorized housing societies and sought details of reports lodged against violators so far.

Chairman also sought details of properties local government department at tehsil and district level.

He also directed authorities to brief the committee about the income and lease policy of these properties.

The committee was also told that local government department has stated action against illegal housing societies.

It was said that Town Municipal Officers, district administration and local development authority would be would be answerable relating to illegal housing society.

Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman also directed authorities to brief the standing committee about the business licenses issued in last five years, rules and regulation about license issuing, Names of licensees, details of business and details of license issuing officer.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Government Housing

Recent Stories

DC inaugurates District Sports Complex Shamsabad

DC inaugurates District Sports Complex Shamsabad

27 seconds ago
 US, China Not Considering Reopening Closed Consula ..

US, China Not Considering Reopening Closed Consulates as Part of Biden-Xi Talks ..

34 seconds ago
 First Rabi-us-Sani on Sunday as crescent moon not ..

First Rabi-us-Sani on Sunday as crescent moon not sighted

4 minutes ago
 Punjab wins U-16 girls, boys U-17 hockey Inter-Pr ..

Punjab wins U-16 girls, boys U-17 hockey Inter-Provincial Hockey titles

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister visits HF Hospital; congratula ..

Provincial Minister visits HF Hospital; congratulates parents on recovery of abd ..

4 minutes ago
 Railways secretary visits Lahore division, reviews ..

Railways secretary visits Lahore division, reviews its performance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.