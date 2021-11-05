KP body directs to stop establishment of illegal housing societies

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Standing Committee on Local Government chaired by Moulana Lutf ur Rehman Friday directed concerned authorities to stop emergence of unauthorized housing societies and sought details of reports lodged against violators so far.

Chairman also sought details of properties local government department at tehsil and district level.

He also directed authorities to brief the committee about the income and lease policy of these properties.

The committee was also told that local government department has stated action against illegal housing societies.

It was said that Town Municipal Officers, district administration and local development authority would be would be answerable relating to illegal housing society.

Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman also directed authorities to brief the standing committee about the business licenses issued in last five years, rules and regulation about license issuing, Names of licensees, details of business and details of license issuing officer.