Open Menu

KP Body Discuss Framework Relating To Mining, Mineral Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 08:07 PM

KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Mines and Minerals chaired by Ikram Ullah Ghazi here Tuesday discussed various aspects of existing legal framework relating to mineral and mining sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Mines and Minerals chaired by Ikram Ullah Ghazi here Tuesday discussed various aspects of existing legal framework relating to mineral and mining sector.

The meeting was also attended by members including Ahmad Karim Kundi, Hameed-ur-Rehman, Mehbood Sher, Sheela Bano, Muhammad Yamin, Ajab Gul, Shafiullah Jan and Director Mineral Department.

On the meeting was briefed about lease grant and pending cases of lease allotment. The committee directed to expedite work on the framework and to take steps for facilitation of stakeholders.

The meeting also decided to close or change sites of projects that are creating pollution in adjacent areas.

It was decided that mineral resources of the province would be utilized in a transparent manner aiming development and progress of the province.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orde ..

Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 c ..

ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases

3 minutes ago
 Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum o ..

Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN

3 minutes ago
 KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"

KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"

3 minutes ago
 Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing

Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing

3 minutes ago
 District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive

District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive

3 minutes ago
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mine ..

KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quant ..

Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal ..

3 minutes ago
 Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national ..

Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national hockey teams

12 minutes ago
 PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal

PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal

12 minutes ago
 Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of devel ..

Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, order ..

Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad p ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan