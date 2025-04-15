KP Body Discuss Framework Relating To Mining, Mineral Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 08:07 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Mines and Minerals chaired by Ikram Ullah Ghazi here Tuesday discussed various aspects of existing legal framework relating to mineral and mining sector
The meeting was also attended by members including Ahmad Karim Kundi, Hameed-ur-Rehman, Mehbood Sher, Sheela Bano, Muhammad Yamin, Ajab Gul, Shafiullah Jan and Director Mineral Department.
On the meeting was briefed about lease grant and pending cases of lease allotment. The committee directed to expedite work on the framework and to take steps for facilitation of stakeholders.
The meeting also decided to close or change sites of projects that are creating pollution in adjacent areas.
It was decided that mineral resources of the province would be utilized in a transparent manner aiming development and progress of the province.
