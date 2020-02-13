UrduPoint.com
KP Body Discussed Matters Relating To Official Residence Allotment, Purchase Of Vehicles

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:01 PM

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Administration chaired by Khalid Khan Thursday discussed matters relating to allotment of official houses and purchase of vehicles for government officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 )

The meeting was also attended by MPAs including Shagufta Malik, Hamayun Khan, Hidayat-ur- Rehman, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, secretary administration and advocate general besides concerned officials.

Participants also stressed to allot official houses following policy of merit.

They observed that government residences are being allotted to officers who have access to higher authorities and suitable officials are often been deprived of the facility.

Secretary Administration also assured committee to allot official residences abiding by policy of merit.

Speaking on the occasion, Shagufta Malik and Hamayun Khan said that purchase of luxurious vehicles for public servants was negatively affecting image of officers.

