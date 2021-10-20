KP Body discusses appointments in higher education, problems of students

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Higher Education on Wednesday held to discuss posting of 926 persons in higher education department from 2018 to 2021 and problems confronted by students of Comsats University Abbottabad to get degrees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Higher Education on Wednesday held to discuss posting of 926 persons in higher education department from 2018 to 2021 and problems confronted by students of Comsats University Abbottabad to get degrees.

The meeting among others was attended by CM's Aide on higher Education, Kamran Bangash, MPAs including Liaqat Ali, Lutf=ur-Rehman, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Rabia Basri, Aasia Khattak, Rehana Ismail, Khushdil Khan, Controller Examination Comsats, Assistant Advocate General and concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, MPA Madiha Nisar termed the replies of Comsats varsity administration regarding awarding of degree unsatisfactory and constituted a committee comprising officials of higher education and varsity to look into the matter.

She also directed facilitation of Phd scholars and adherence to approved procedure of higher education relating to thesis of students.

Participants of the meeting also expressed satisfaction over briefing of Secretary Higher Education about details of posting during period for 2018 to 2021.

On the occasion, Chairperson Madiha Nisar and Kamran Bangash also appreciated Khushdil Khan to diver the attention of the committee towards appointments in higher education.