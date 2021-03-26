UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Body Discusses Matters Relating To FEF, Launching Of BS Classes In Dir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

KP body discusses matters relating to FEF, launching of BS classes in Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Higher Education, Archives and libraries Department chaired by Madiha Nisar here Friday discussed matters relating to status of defunct Frontier education Foundation (FEF) and launching of BS classes for girls in Dir Lower.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Asia Saleh Khattak, Rehana Ismail, Anita Mehsud, Dr Sumera Shams, Liaqat Ali khan, concerned high ups of the Higher and Secondary Education departments and provincial assembly.

Responding to question of Dr Sumera Shams about starting of BS classes in Government Girls Degree Colleges of Balamabat, Adenzai, Jandool and provision of other educational facilities to girl students in Dir Lower district, Special Secretary Higher Education told the meeting that BS program is not feasible in the last two colleges.

He informed that schedule of new expenditure for creation of 25 vacancies of teaching staff in Balamabat Girls Degree College has been prepared and sent to Finance department for allocation of funds.

The meeting decided to get details of the matter with full preparation and input of the department.

The meeting was told that FEF colleges have been merged with government colleges in southern districts and its teaching and administrative staff has been adjusted in the same colleges on deputation for three years.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Same Dir Adenzai Government Asia

Recent Stories

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

1 hour ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

3 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.