KP body discusses matters relating to FEF, launching of BS classes in Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Higher Education, Archives and libraries Department chaired by Madiha Nisar here Friday discussed matters relating to status of defunct Frontier education Foundation (FEF) and launching of BS classes for girls in Dir Lower.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Asia Saleh Khattak, Rehana Ismail, Anita Mehsud, Dr Sumera Shams, Liaqat Ali khan, concerned high ups of the Higher and Secondary Education departments and provincial assembly.

Responding to question of Dr Sumera Shams about starting of BS classes in Government Girls Degree Colleges of Balamabat, Adenzai, Jandool and provision of other educational facilities to girl students in Dir Lower district, Special Secretary Higher Education told the meeting that BS program is not feasible in the last two colleges.

He informed that schedule of new expenditure for creation of 25 vacancies of teaching staff in Balamabat Girls Degree College has been prepared and sent to Finance department for allocation of funds.

The meeting decided to get details of the matter with full preparation and input of the department.

The meeting was told that FEF colleges have been merged with government colleges in southern districts and its teaching and administrative staff has been adjusted in the same colleges on deputation for three years.