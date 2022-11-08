UrduPoint.com

KP Body Seeks Removal Of Secretary Transport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Standing Committee of Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has removed Secretary Transport from his post for frustrating the Regularization of Employees Act 2022 and creating hurdles in implementation of the law.

Meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Rules, Privileges and Implementation of Government Assurances was chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan here Tuesday concurred to remove secretary transport for confronting the act.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Minister Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir, Asif Khan, Sumaira Shams, Night Yasmin Orakzai, Ranjeet Singh, Salahuddin besides Secretary Transport, Amir Latif, Secretary Establishment, Saeed Akhtar, Special Secretary Local Government, Irfanullah and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed privilege motion of Nighat Yasmin Orakzai regarding regularization of employees working in local government department.

The meeting observed that secretary transport is opposing the legislation and has directed director transport to stop regularisation of employees under the act 2022.

Nighat Yasmin Orakzai said that challenging the act contravenes existing rules and is tantamount to breach privilege of the house. She also demanded removal of secretary transport for violating the laws.

Minister for Transport also said that secretary transport has stopped implementations under the act and is acting without his knowledge and consent.

Secretary transport told the house that he is not opposing the act but needs some clarifications for which law department has been contacted. He told the implementation process would start after the advice of the law departments.

However, committee decided to send a letter to Chief Secretary seeking removal of transport secretary.

The committee also discussed privilege motion of MPA Asif Khan about misbehaving by a technician and indifference of Medical Director of Lady Reading Hospital. Meeting also decided action against technician and sought inquiry report and CCTV footage of the incident.

Standing committee also discussed privilege motion of Ranjeet Singh about inappropriate behaviour of Secretary Auqaf.

