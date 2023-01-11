UrduPoint.com

KP Body Sought Details Of Environment Protection Measures In Lawaghar Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 11:52 PM

KP body sought details of environment protection measures in Lawaghar Dam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Irrigation chaired by Aasya Saleh Khattak directed authorities concerned to furnish details of steps taken for environmental protection in Lawaghar Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Irrigation chaired by Aasya Saleh Khattak directed authorities concerned to furnish details of steps taken for environmental protection in Lawaghar Dam.

She said that the dam was constructed for providing drinking water but it was being used for fish production. She ruled out any compromise on providing potable water to the locals.

She said that the provincial government was making incessant efforts to provide drinking water to people.

She also expressed resentment over not providing details of contractors and companies that have been blacklisted.

Aasya Khattak expressed concern over the recruitment of sixty persons for Zaibi Dam last year while the dam is still not functional. She directed expedited work on ongoing developmental schemes in Lower Dir.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sumaira Shams, Muhammad Idrees, Rabia Basri, Mian Nisar Gul, Zafar Azam, Mir Kalam, Anita Mehsud, Sahibzada Sanaullah and officials concerned.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Dam Dir Government

Recent Stories

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, Bucking Expectations for Winte ..

5 minutes ago
 UK minister meets N.Ireland politicians in bid to ..

UK minister meets N.Ireland politicians in bid to end deadlock

5 minutes ago
 Slovak President Allows First 7 Nationals to Join ..

Slovak President Allows First 7 Nationals to Join Ukrainian Forces - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates US, UK, Germany, ADB for pled ..

26 minutes ago
 Russia Helped Foreign Aircraft During Failure of U ..

Russia Helped Foreign Aircraft During Failure of US Crew Notification System - R ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding distribution ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding distribution of flour at subsidized prices ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.