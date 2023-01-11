KP body sought details of environment protection measures in Lawaghar Dam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Irrigation chaired by Aasya Saleh Khattak directed authorities concerned to furnish details of steps taken for environmental protection in Lawaghar Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Irrigation chaired by Aasya Saleh Khattak directed authorities concerned to furnish details of steps taken for environmental protection in Lawaghar Dam.

She said that the dam was constructed for providing drinking water but it was being used for fish production. She ruled out any compromise on providing potable water to the locals.

She said that the provincial government was making incessant efforts to provide drinking water to people.

She also expressed resentment over not providing details of contractors and companies that have been blacklisted.

Aasya Khattak expressed concern over the recruitment of sixty persons for Zaibi Dam last year while the dam is still not functional. She directed expedited work on ongoing developmental schemes in Lower Dir.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sumaira Shams, Muhammad Idrees, Rabia Basri, Mian Nisar Gul, Zafar Azam, Mir Kalam, Anita Mehsud, Sahibzada Sanaullah and officials concerned.