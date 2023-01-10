KP body sought record of higher staff working in social welfare centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Subcommittee on Social Welfare, chaired by Baseerat Bibi sought a complete record of officials working on higher posts in the social welfare department.

The meeting among others was attended by members of the subcommittee besides the secretary, and director general of the social welfare department.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the modus operandi of appointments and posts lying vacant in the social welfare department.

On the occasion, the Chairperson of the subcommittee directed to furnish data on female staff working in social welfare centres of the province and officials working on higher posts.