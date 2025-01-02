KP Body Takes Notice Of Missing MRI Machine From ATH
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Standing Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Health chaired by Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday took notice of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine that was reportedly missing from Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).
Chairman of the committee expressed displeasure over the irresponsibility of concerned officials and said that the missing of MRI machine is unacceptable.
Members of the committee also showed their annoyance over the absence of Secretary and Director General Health and said that it reflects the indifferent attitude of officials.
It was decided that action would be taken against officials involved in the incident.
The meeting also decided that absence of official without any reason would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..
UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, illegal weapons seized3 minutes ago
-
KP body takes notice of missing MRI machine from ATH4 minutes ago
-
PO involved in double murder arrested4 minutes ago
-
BUMHS launches 'Bolan Journal of Medical & Allied Health Sciences'14 minutes ago
-
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on Jan 714 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts media event to foster entrepreneurial spirit among students23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor to impart IT education to over 500,000 youth in year 202523 minutes ago
-
Maryam announces ‘Chief Minister Solarization for Agricultural Tubewells’ programme24 minutes ago
-
Minister complaint cell inaugurated under CM directives24 minutes ago
-
40 arrested on gambling charges24 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter with police34 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop for administrative officers begins at UoS34 minutes ago