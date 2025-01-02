KP body takes notice of missing MRI machine from ATH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Standing Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Health chaired by Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday took notice of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine that was reportedly missing from Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

Chairman of the committee expressed displeasure over the irresponsibility of concerned officials and said that the missing of MRI machine is unacceptable.

Members of the committee also showed their annoyance over the absence of Secretary and Director General Health and said that it reflects the indifferent attitude of officials.

It was decided that action would be taken against officials involved in the incident.

The meeting also decided that absence of official without any reason would not be tolerated.