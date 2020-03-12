KP BOIT discusses progress on ongoing work in HSEZ

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) on Thursday discussed progress on ongoing work in Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) including provision of gas and electricity facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) on Thursday discussed progress on ongoing work in Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) including provision of gas and electricity facilities.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Executive KP BOIT Hassaan Dawood Butt while other attendees comprised on Director SEZ Federal Board of Investment, Director Projects Investment Board, Zone Manager Hattar and Team Leader KPEZMC.

The meeting reviewed registration procedure of new businesses with HSEZ and maintaining liaison with authorities concerned for providing maximum facilities to entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the event, CE HSEZ Hassan Dawood said that Hattar Special Economic Zone was the first special economic zone of the province that has been established on 424 acres land and is in close proximity with M-I Hazara Motorway.

He said with establishment of HSEZ more than 100,000 employment opportunities would be created and Rs40billion investment would be made.

The participants of the meeting also approved registration of two business units into HSEZ and allotted land to three other business organizations related to pharmaceutical, ceramic, solar and chemical manufacturing sectors for establishment of their units into HSEZ that would expect Rs 3 billion investment.