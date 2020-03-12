UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP BOIT Discusses Progress On Ongoing Work In HSEZ

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

KP BOIT discusses progress on ongoing work in HSEZ

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) on Thursday discussed progress on ongoing work in Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) including provision of gas and electricity facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) on Thursday discussed progress on ongoing work in Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) including provision of gas and electricity facilities.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Executive KP BOIT Hassaan Dawood Butt while other attendees comprised on Director SEZ Federal Board of Investment, Director Projects Investment Board, Zone Manager Hattar and Team Leader KPEZMC.

The meeting reviewed registration procedure of new businesses with HSEZ and maintaining liaison with authorities concerned for providing maximum facilities to entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the event, CE HSEZ Hassan Dawood said that Hattar Special Economic Zone was the first special economic zone of the province that has been established on 424 acres land and is in close proximity with M-I Hazara Motorway.

He said with establishment of HSEZ more than 100,000 employment opportunities would be created and Rs40billion investment would be made.

The participants of the meeting also approved registration of two business units into HSEZ and allotted land to three other business organizations related to pharmaceutical, ceramic, solar and chemical manufacturing sectors for establishment of their units into HSEZ that would expect Rs 3 billion investment.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Motorway Progress Gas Event Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

51 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

51 minutes ago

1 hour ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

1 hour ago

Radio Pakistan lauded for effectively pleading cas ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.