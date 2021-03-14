KP-BOIT, SDPI to host dialogue on potential of renewable energy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) would hold a Public-Private Dialogue on March 24 at KP-BOIT headquarter.

The title of the dialogue is "Potential of Renewable Energy Hydropower Development in KP: Opportunities and Challenges", said a news release issued here.

KP-BOIT is established for the promotion of trade and investment activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed in bringing economic prosperity to the province through industrial and trade development and delegated this role to KP-BOIT while SDPI is a premier think-tank, which continues to support Federal, provincial and local governments.

SDPI has conducted research on national renewable energy policy 2020 with a plan for the inclusion of 30 percent renewable and 30 percent hydro in the energy mix.

To achieve the target, several measures are required and for the purpose SDPI has established a network for clean energy transition which is being used to disseminate its research to the relevant stakeholders throughout the country.

The dialogue has also been organized in connection with the steps to work on renewable energy resources.