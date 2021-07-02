KP BoR amends Land Revenue Act to protect land owners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Board of Revenue (BoR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for first time in history of last 50 years has tightened noose around land mafia through amendments in Revenue Act 1968 to provide protection to land owners.

According to a spokesman of Revenue Department/BoR, the Senior Member BoR, Syed Zafar Ali Shah while following the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary, Kazim Niaz has initiated stern legislation to provide protection to land owners and for this purpose has amended Land Revenue Act 1968.

Under the additions of sub-sections A and B to Section 67 of Land Revenue Act 1968, land owners will provided full cooperation and assistance in handing over of occupation to land owners.

He said that through this law, common man will be granted ownership of land forthwith and retrieved from land mafia. After acceptance of application of land owners against land mafia, the concerned revenue officer with the assistance of police or without will take decision regarding the concerned property.

If required, revenue officer will also register case against land mafia and will stern action for retrieving of the occupied land.

The spokesman said that support available for land owners under the law is integral part of the amendment that will prove helpful in taking action against land mafia. The amended notification along with the forms is available on the website of board of Revenue and could be easily downloaded.